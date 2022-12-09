Magic face the Clippers on 9-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (14-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of nine straight games.

The Magic are 4-9 on their home court. Orlando has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 7-5 on the road. Los Angeles is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 19.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

John Wall is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 104.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Norman Powell: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .