AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Los Angeles takes on Sacramento on 4-game losing streak

    By The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

    Los Angeles Clippers (33-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-25, third in the Western Conference)

    Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -3

    BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Sacramento.

    The Kings are 6-6 in division games. Sacramento is 12-17 against opponents over .500.

    The Clippers are 6-6 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference allowing only 112.5 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

    The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Kings defeated the Clippers 176-175 in overtime in their last matchup on Feb. 25. Malik Monk led the Kings with 45 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 44 points.

    TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 128.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.7 points per game.

    Los Angeles Clippers

  • Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers

  • Golden State takes on Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight home win

  • McDaniels has 20 points, Timberwolves beat Clippers 108-101

  • George's heave just late, Jokic and Nuggets top Clips in OT

    • Clippers: 4-6, averaging 120.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

    INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (illness).

    Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (elbow), Ivica Zubac: out (calf).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.