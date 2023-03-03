Los Angeles takes on Sacramento on 4-game losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (33-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-25, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -3

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Sacramento.

The Kings are 6-6 in division games. Sacramento is 12-17 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 6-6 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference allowing only 112.5 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Kings defeated the Clippers 176-175 in overtime in their last matchup on Feb. 25. Malik Monk led the Kings with 45 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 44 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.4 points and 6.3 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 128.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.7 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 120.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (wrist), Richaun Holmes: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (elbow), Ivica Zubac: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .