George, Clippers to host Fox and the Kings

Sacramento Kings (33-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Clippers -6.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Friday.

The Clippers have gone 19-16 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 14- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 3 the Kings won 123-96 led by 24 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Brandon Boston Jr. scored 18 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fox is scoring 24.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf).

Kings: KZ Okpala: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .