Sacramento plays Los Angeles for conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (11-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers are 3-2 in division matchups. Los Angeles has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are 4-6 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.9 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 111-109 on Oct. 23, with Paul George scoring 40 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Clippers. George is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sabonis is averaging 16.7 points, 11 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Luke Kennard: day to day (calf), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Norman Powell: day to day (groin).

Kings: Trey Lyles: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .