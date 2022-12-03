Sabonis scores 24, leads Kings’ 123-96 rout of Clippers

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) and guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday.

Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth.

Sabonis made both of his two 3-point attempts in the game and hit 2 of 3 free throws. He had six assists and five rebounds.

Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings, who won their second straight.

The Clippers were again without Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain), as well as Luke Kennard and Norman Powell. George and Leonard are expected to join the team on their upcoming road trip.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 18 points off the bench for the Clippers, mostly playing in the fourth. Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 15 rebounds for this 10th double-double of the season and third in four games. Terance Mann added 13 points.

One of the surprise teams of the young NBA season, the Kings have played well under new coach Mike Brown.

They got out and ran in transition against the Clippers in the first quarter when the Kings shot 68% from the floor. Three of the Clippers’ five starters were held scoreless in the period.

The Kings opened the second with an 18-4 run to lead 56-28. The Clippers closed with a 10-4 spurt to trail 60-38 at the break.

Sacramento outscored the Clippers 12-0 early in the third, taking a 74-45 lead. Sabonis had five points and Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer in the spurt.

The Kings’ 12-0 run to start the fourth pushed their lead to 102-74. Kevin Huerter and Murray each had 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Kings: Evened the season series at a game apiece after losing 111-109 in the first meeting.

Clippers: Held to 14 points in the second, their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. ... Powell sat out his second straight game with a left groin strain. ... Kennard (right calf strain) missed his 10th game of the season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Chicago on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Visit Charlotte on Monday to open a four-game East Coast trip.

