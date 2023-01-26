San Antonio faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Clippers -12.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

The Clippers are 16-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 8-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Spurs have gone 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has an 8-23 record against teams over .500.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Spurs 131-126 in their last meeting on Jan. 21. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 36 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tre Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 117.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (rib), John Wall: out (abdominal), Luke Kennard: day to day (calf).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .