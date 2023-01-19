Los Angeles visits San Antonio on 5-game road slide

Los Angeles Clippers (23-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-31, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its five-game road losing streak when the Clippers visit San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 5-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 13-15 in conference games. Los Angeles is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.1% as a team from deep this season. Luke Kennard leads the team shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 119-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 26 points, and Jakob Poeltl led the Spurs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 10.3 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 115.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (rest), John Wall: out (abdominal), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Paul George: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .