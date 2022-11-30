Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row.

The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 7.9.

The Clippers are 10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers defeated the Jazz 121-114 in their last matchup on Nov. 22. Norman Powell led the Clippers with 30 points, and Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is shooting 53.6% and averaging 21.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

John Wall is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Leandro Bolmaro: day to day (concussion), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), John Wall: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .