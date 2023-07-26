Mother punched in face while she held her baby sues Los Angeles sheriff’s department

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. The crane lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one died, according to Mayor Eric Adams .(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
U.S. News

Mother punched in face while she held her baby sues Los Angeles sheriff’s department

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who was punched in the face by a deputy as she held her baby sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, alleging excessive force and wrongful arrest.

Yeayo Russell filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the department and the deputies involved in the July 2022 traffic stop in Palmdale, northeast of Los Angeles. The department released body camera video this month.

“This case is about more than just punches,” said Jamon Hicks, one of Russell’s attorneys. “It is about the way the deputies treated this mother.”

Other news
Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dogers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
James Outman’s double in 10th completes Dodgers’ comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays
James Outman’s double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Column: Golf’s majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama
For edge-of-the-seat drama in golf’s four majors, pick another year. The only drama was Wyndham Clark having to two-putt from 60 feet to win the U.S. Open.
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho follows through on his bases-loaded two-run double during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Russell was a passenger in a car that was stopped for driving at night without headlights. The deputies smelled alcohol and saw three babies who weren’t in car seats and were instead being held, authorities said.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment. Russell and three other women in the car were held on suspicion of child endangerment.

The edited video released by Sheriff Robert Luna shows Russell’s child being taken from her as she shrieks, then a second woman sitting cross-legged on the ground, holding another baby.

Deputies try to persuade Russell to give them the child, and she responds, “You’ll have to shoot me dead before you take my baby,” the video shows. As she resists, a deputy punches her several times in the face, and she is handcuffed.

Russell spent four days in jail, separated from her weeks-old infant, causing her distress, Hicks said.

“Hours and hours she had no idea where her child was. Hours and hours she had no idea if her child was OK,” he said.

Russell is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages against the 10 deputies involved in her arrest and jailing.

The deputy who punched Russell was taken off field duty, Luna said when he released the video July 13. The sheriff said that he found the punching “completely unacceptable” and that he had sent the case to the county district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to charge the deputy. He said he also alerted the FBI.

Luna, a former Long Beach police chief, took over the department in December after defeating incumbent Alex Villanueva and vowed to overhaul the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.

“It’s unfortunate that it took a year for this video to even come out. This is something that the public should have seen right away. And the fact that it took a year, and again credit Sheriff Luna for exposing it, shows the mentality of the county sheriffs in that area,” Hicks said.

Federal monitors continue to oversee reforms that the department agreed to for the Palmdale and Lancaster stations, which are among the busiest in the county.

In 2015, the sheriff’s department settled federal allegations that deputies in those stations had engaged in excessive use of force and racially biased policing that included disproportionately stopping or searching Black and Latino people.