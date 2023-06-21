AP NEWS
Dodgers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Angels

By The Associated PressJune 21, 2023 GMT

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-33, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-34, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -141, Dodgers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 2-0.

Los Angeles has a 20-15 record at home and a 41-34 record overall. The Angels are fourth in MLB play with 108 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 18-19 in road games and 40-33 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits (14 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs). Zach Neto is 9-for-26 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Freddie Freeman has 13 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .328 for the Dodgers. David Peralta is 13-for-31 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

    Dodgers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

    INJURIES: Angels: Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

