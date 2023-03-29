AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers in season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

    Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -178, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 7 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers batted .256 as a team in the 2022 season with a .774 OPS.

    Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 4.26 ERA last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

    INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    Diamondbacks: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.