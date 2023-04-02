Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks following Thompson’s 3-home run game

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -189, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Trayce Thompson hit three home runs against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Los Angeles went 111-51 overall and 57-24 in home games a season ago. The Dodgers averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a 4.26 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mark Melancon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .