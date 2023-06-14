White Sox look to break losing streak in matchup with the Dodgers

Chicago White Sox (29-39, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -275, White Sox +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter the matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing three straight games.

Los Angeles has a 38-29 record overall and a 21-10 record in home games. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Chicago has a 12-22 record in road games and a 29-39 record overall. The White Sox have an 18-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .338 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. David Peralta is 14-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles and a triple for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 5-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

White Sox: 6-4, .192 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .