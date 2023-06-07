Dodgers aim to break slide in game against the Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-33, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -164, Reds +140; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 16-17 in home games and 28-33 overall. The Reds have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

Los Angeles is 15-16 in road games and 35-26 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .460 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with eight home runs while slugging .493. Jonathan India is 11-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has five doubles and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-39 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .