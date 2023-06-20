Dodgers aim to end skid in matchup with the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-33, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -145, Angels +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head into the matchup with the Los Angeles Angels as losers of three straight games.

Los Angeles has a 41-33 record overall and a 20-14 record in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .439 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Los Angeles is 17-19 on the road and 39-33 overall. The Dodgers have a 33-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .257 for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-36 with three doubles and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .328 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Mookie Betts is 13-for-43 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .250 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (knee), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .