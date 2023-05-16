Twins play the Dodgers looking to end road slide

Minnesota Twins (23-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-0, 1.85 ERA, .90 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.36 ERA, .95 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -202, Twins +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to end a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 16-6 record in home games and a 27-15 record overall. The Dodgers are 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has a 9-11 record in road games and a 23-19 record overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .311 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 14 doubles and seven home runs. Will Smith is 13-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .201 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 10-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .196 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .