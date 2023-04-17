Mets try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Dodgers

New York Mets (10-6, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -163, Mets +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has an 8-8 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The Dodgers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .339.

New York has gone 6-4 in road games and 10-6 overall. The Mets have a 4-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .000 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .