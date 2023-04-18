Mets seek to continue win streak, play the Dodgers

New York Mets (10-6, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -165, Mets +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 8-8 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .339.

New York is 10-6 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Mets are 7-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .343 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8-for-30 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with eight home runs while slugging .677. Alonso is 11-for-34 with five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .