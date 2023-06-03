Dodgers play the Yankees after Betts’ 4-hit game
New York Yankees (34-25, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23, second in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -127, Dodgers +108; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Yankees after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Yankees on Friday.
Los Angeles has a 35-23 record overall and a 20-8 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .466 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.
New York has a 34-25 record overall and a 15-12 record in road games. The Yankees are 22-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy ranks fourth on the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits (four doubles and 18 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 17-for-42 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.
Brewers call up Jon Singleton, putting him back in majors for 1st time since 2015
Betts hits 2 HRs, Kershaw beats Yankees for 1st time in Dodgers' 8-4 win
Clayton Kershaw beats Yankees for 1st time in Dodgers’ 8-4 win
Kilfoyl throws 3-hitter as Oklahoma St eliminates Utah from Women's College World Series
Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .267 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .298 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs
Yankees: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.