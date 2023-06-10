FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Phillies host the Dodgers on 5-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-32, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .77 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0
Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, reacts past Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy after hitting a triple off relief pitcher Nick Robertson during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Dodgers activate INF Max Muncy from the injured list ahead of their series opener in Denver
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after Will Smith (16) hit a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 25, 2023. They both scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets his 2,000th hit with a double vs. the Astros
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got his 2,000th career hit. He reached the milestone in the eighth inning Sunday night with his second double in a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -110, Phillies -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia is 18-10 in home games and 31-32 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-18 record in road games and a 36-28 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 22-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits (five doubles and 18 home runs). Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with six home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.