Dodgers aim to keep win streak going against the Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-11, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-8, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (2-1, 4.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -143, Pirates +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 7-4 at home and 16-8 overall. The Pirates have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.78.

Los Angeles has a 13-11 record overall and a 7-5 record in road games. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .459.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .270 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-29 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

James Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-29 with six home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .