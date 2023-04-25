Pirates take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-7, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -129, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 7-3 record at home and a 16-7 record overall. The Pirates have hit 27 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 6-5 in road games and 12-11 overall. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .461.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has four doubles and four home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .