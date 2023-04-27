Pirates square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-0, 3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -168, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has a 17-8 record overall and an 8-4 record at home. The Pirates have gone 11-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 13-12 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .451.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has five doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-27 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

James Outman has four doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .