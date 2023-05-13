Padres bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (19-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -151, Padres +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 13-6 at home and 24-15 overall. The Dodgers have gone 16-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego is 19-20 overall and 9-9 in road games. The Padres have gone 15-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has six home runs, 36 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .255 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Padres: 4-6, .239 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (finger), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .