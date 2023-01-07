Chelsea signs 2 more players early in transfer window

FILE - Chelsea owner Todd Boehly looks out from the stands before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on Aug. 27, 2022. Boehly, who also owns the Beverly Hilton, is the owner of the Golden Globe Awards. The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

Chelsea’s second transfer window under its American ownership is proving to be as busy as its first .

Two more players were signed on Saturday — Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana and 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos — to follow on from the purchase on Thursday of France defender Benoît Badiashile .

The 20-year-old Fofana signed a 6 ½-year deal after joining from Norwegian champion Molde, where he scored 24 goals and had 10 assists in 65 games.

“Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams,” Fofana said.

Santos, who has represented Brazil at under-20 level, also looks one for the future after signing from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

“It’s a very big opportunity for me,” said Santos, who is coming off a first and only season as a regular in Vasco da Gama’s midfield. “This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited.”

Chelsea didn’t disclose the fees spent on Fofana and Santos but they have reportedly arrived for around 25 million pounds ($30 million) combined. That adds to the reported 34 million pounds ($40 million) spent on Badiashile.

Chelsea underwent a change in ownership at the end of last season, with Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign ending and a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly — a part-owner of the LA Dodgers — purchasing the club for 2.5 billion pounds (then $3.2 billion).

In the summer transfer window, Chelsea spent nearly $300 million on new players — a record amount by an English team — with the likes of uncapped French center back Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling joining for big fees.

