Rays take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-15, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -120, Dodgers +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to start a three-game series.
Tampa Bay has a 37-15 record overall and a 24-5 record in home games. The Rays are 19-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Los Angeles has a 31-20 record overall and a 14-13 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .451 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has 15 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .288 for the Rays. Jose Siri is 11-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.
Braves power past Phillies 8-5 behind bats of Riley, d'Arnaud
Strong pitching puts Florida St, Oklahoma St one win from Women's College World Series berths
Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Max Muncy ranks sixth on the Dodgers with 17 extra base hits (two doubles and 15 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 13-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by six runs
Dodgers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.75 ERA, even run differential
INJURIES: Rays: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.