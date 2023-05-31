Freeman leads Dodgers against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (23-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.27 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -247, Nationals +202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 19-7 record in home games and a 34-22 record overall. The Dodgers have a 16-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Washington is 23-32 overall and 12-15 on the road. Nationals hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy has four doubles and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-42 with two doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-41 with two doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .