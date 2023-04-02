Man, 34, suspected in fatal Los Angeles parking lot shooting

Los Angeles police officers check drivers' licenses before letting shoppers leave the taped-off area of a shopping mall parking lot where a fatal shooting took place, in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 34-year-old man could face a murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting outside a Los Angeles shopping center that killed on person and wounded three others, authorities said Sunday.

The gunfire was reported around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Center in the West Hills neighborhood, Los Angeles police said.

The arrest was made following a short car chase during which the suspect switched vehicles at least once, said Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

The suspect, a resident of Woodland Hills, was held in lieu of $2 million bail, the Los Angeles Times reported.

One person died at the scene of the shooting , while the three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police on Sunday were still investigating the shooting at the large shopping center with big box stores and chain restaurants about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials said Saturday evening that the shooting might have involved gang members and some of the hospitalized victims could possibly face charges.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, LA police were searching for two male suspects in an unrelated shooting that killed two men early Sunday in Hollywood.

Investigators believe the suspects and the victims were part of a group of people and the shooting was related to an argument that broke out near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

One person died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital.