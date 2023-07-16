Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Minnesota United plays LAFC to 1-1 draw

 
Share

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the first half for Los Angeles FC and Emanuel Reynoso scored the equalizer three minutes later as Minnesota United played the defending champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Vela netted his eighth goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 21st minute to give LAFC (10-6-7) the lead. Reynoso scored the equalizer for Minnesota United (7-8-7) three minutes later, taking a pass from Kervin Arriaga and finding the net for a fourth time this season.

Dayne St. Clair finished with one save for Minnesota United. John McCarthy saved two shots for LAFC.

Other news
Los Angeles Galaxy's Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2
Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) kicks the ball next to New York Red Bulls midfielder Wikelman Carmona (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Real Salt Lake ups unbeaten run with 3-1 win over Red Bulls
Diego Luna scored in each half, Jefferson Savarino added a goal and an assist and Real Salt Lake cruised to a 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, upping its unbeaten streak to nine.
A group of South Florida fans waits outside DRV Pink Stadium, home of Inter Miami MLS soccer club, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami has announced plans to present Messi along with other new players at an event on July 16. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi makes it official by signing with Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon.
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz chases the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Espinoza propels Earthquakes to 2-0 victory over Sounders
Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

Minnesota United is 1-0-4 all-time against LAFC at home after a fourth straight draw. Minnesota United is the only team LAFC has visited at least twice without earning a victory.

Minnesota United entered play having won two of its last three matches with both victories by three-goal margins. The club had two three-goal wins in its first 86 regular-season matches.

LAFC is 2-5-4 in its last 11 road matches in all competitions after a 5-1-6 streak away from home.

Minnesota United improves to 25-4-7 when Reynoso has a goal contribution.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, LAFC will host the Colorado Rapids. Minnesota United will travel to play New York City FC.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport