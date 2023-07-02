Espinoza scores late to help Earthquakes tie Galaxy 2-2

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Espinoza scores late to help Earthquakes tie Galaxy 2-2

 
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored late in the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Espinoza’s ninth goal of the season came when he took a pass from Jackson Yueill and scored in the 81st minute to earn the Earthquakes (7-7-7) a point.

The Galaxy (3-9-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Raheem Edwards used an assist from Douglas Costa in the 31st minute to score his first goal of the season.

Other news
A sign reading in French "weather emergency" is shown as heavy rain and lightning delay an MLS soccer match between CF Montreal and New York City FC in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
NYCFC ends skid, snaps Montreal’s shutout streak with 1-0 win
Matías Pellegrini scored a first-half goal and Luis Barraza made it stand up as New York City FC snapped an 11-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal after thunderstorms delayed the start for 90 minutes.
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sporting KC cruises to 3-0 victory over Whitecaps
Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Julio scores late to give Real Salt Lake 1-0 win over Toronto
Anderson Julio scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.

Jack Skahan took a pass from Carlos Akapo and scored his first of the season to knot the score in the 42nd minute.

LA retook the lead two minutes into the second half on a goal by Preston Judd. Costa and Riqui Puig had assists on Judd’s third netter of the campaign.

Jonathan Bond finished with two saves for the Galaxy. Daniel de Sousa Brito saved four shots for the Earthquakes.

The Galaxy have a victory and four straight draws in their last five matches. The club record is five straight ties set in May of 2009.

There have been three or more goals scored in a league-record 52 of 81 regular-season matches in the series.

The Galaxy return home to host Los Angeles FC on Tuesday. San Jose travels to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport