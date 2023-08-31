Trump New York lawsuit
Joveljic’s PK goal lifts Galaxy over Earthquakes 3-2

 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Boyd gave Los Angeles (7-10-7) the lead in the 16th minute, using an assist from Raheem Edwards to score his sixth goal of the season.

Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose (9-9-8) ahead 2-1 with a goal in the 31st minute. It came two minutes after an own-goal by LA defender Calegari knotted the score. Jamiro Monteiro picked up an assist on Ebobisse’s eighth netter of the campaign.

The Galaxy scored the equalizer five minutes into the second half when Riqui Puig took a pass from Edwin Cerrillo and scored for a fifth time this season.

Joveljic’s third score of the season came after Edwards was fouled by San Jose defender Miguel Trauco.

Jonathan Bond saved four shots for the Galaxy. Daniel de Sousa Britto had two saves for the Earthquakes.

It was the second straight victory for LA and the second straight loss for the Earthquakes.

San Jose will host Minnesota United on Saturday. Los Angeles returns home to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

