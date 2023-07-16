A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Sports

White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2

Los Angeles Galaxy's Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Gaston Brugman celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Gaston Brugman celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Riqui Puig vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Ahmed, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy’s Riqui Puig vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Mark Delgado is tended to by team personnel after being injuredduring the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Mark Delgado is tended to by team personnel after being injuredduring the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld jumps to knock down a pass during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld jumps to knock down a pass during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Mark Delgado (8) leaves the field after being injured during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Mark Delgado (8) leaves the field after being injured during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Riqui Puig takes a drink of water during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Riqui Puig takes a drink of water during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Gaston Brugman scores past a diving Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Gaston Brugman scores past a diving Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld celebrates his first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld celebrates his first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld celebrates his first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld celebrates his first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Galaxy's Kelvin Leerdam, right, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Galaxy’s Kelvin Leerdam, right, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Mark Delgado vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Tristan Blackmon, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy’s Mark Delgado vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, right, and Julian Gressel (19) celebrate Gauld's first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld, right, and Julian Gressel (19) celebrate Gauld’s first goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

White took a pass from Ryan Raposo and scored for an eighth time this season to give the Whitecaps (8-7-7) the lead for good.

Gauld notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season — scoring unassisted in the 10th minute and via a penalty kick in the 23rd to put Vancouver up 3-0 at halftime.

Gastón Brugman used an assist from Riqui Puig in the 61st minute to get the Galaxy on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season. Mark Delgado took a pass from Preston Judd in the 74th minute and scored his second of the season to pull the Galaxy within 3-2.

Sergio Córdova added his second goal this season, finding the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Vancouver improves to 3-1-2 in the last six meetings between the teams.

LA had a seven-match unbeaten run (3-0-4) end.

When the league resumes play on Aug. 20, the Galaxy will host Real Salt Lake. Vancouver will host the San Jose Earthquakes.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport