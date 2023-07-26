Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
U.S. News

Charges filed against members of Southern California gang after killing of 2 police officers

United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement officials to announce the arrests of violent street gang members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Confiscated drugs are displayed at an evidence table during a news conference announcing Operation Silent Cadence arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An injection molded pistol frame and ammunition are displayed at an evidence table at a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, third from left, greets El Monte SWAT Police officers before a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. Far left is Whittier, Calif., Chief of Police Aviv Bar. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A mural honoring fallen El Monte Police officers is seen outside the gates of El Monte Police Department department in El Monte, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana, portraits in the mural, were shot in the head by Justin Flores, a reputed member of the Quiet Village gang as they were responding to a report of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent Cadence Silence attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An El Monte police officer looks down on a gang produced T-shirt, along with drugs, guns and other evidence, after a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten people linked to a Southern California street gang were charged with federal crimes, a year after a member shot and killed two suburban police officers, authorities announced Wednesday.

Members and associates of the Quiet Village gang in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles were named in four grand jury indictments and a criminal complaint. Two people were arrested on Wednesday, four were already in custody and another four are fugitives, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The charges include conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and drug and gun charges. However, they don’t include the June 14, 2022 killings of two El Monte police officers. The suspect killed himself after the shootings.

Among other allegations, a gang member is charged in a shooting last year that targeted a suspected police informant in a car, instead killing a woman.

The gang also ran a “casita” in Whittier that offered illegal gambling and sold methamphetamine, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The FBI and other law enforcement members of a task force began investigating the gang after a member shot and killed Cpl. Michael Paredes — who was posthumously promoted to sergeant — and Officer Joseph Santana as they entered a motel room to investigate a reported stabbing.

Justin Flores, 35, also traded shots with another officer in a parking lot before shooting himself, authorities said.

“A highly violent gang responsible for the murders of two brave police officers and others has now felt the weight of a collective law enforcement response,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement. “The gang’s days of terrorizing the community stop with today’s federal arrests.”