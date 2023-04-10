Los Angeles police investigate vandalism of Islamic center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a man who vandalized the Islamic Center of Southern California during the weekend.

The man wrote “anti-Islamic hate words” on the building early Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a community alert that contained a security photo of the suspect.

“This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances,” the center said in a statement .

The center was founded in 1952 and offers religious, educational and social activities.