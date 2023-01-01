James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers’ 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Lakers have gone 7-13 away from home. Los Angeles is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 134-130 on Dec. 24. P.J. Washington scored 24 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Terry Rozier is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 27.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 118.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (tailbone), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .