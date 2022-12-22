Lakers play the Hornets in cross-conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (8-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (13-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 8-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 17.2 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.8.

The Hornets are 4-13 on the road. Charlotte has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 59.3% and averaging 27.4 points for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Oubre averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is shooting 39.7% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 117.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 114.1 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Russell Westbrook: out (foot).

Hornets: Mark Williams: out (ankle), Terry Rozier: out (hip), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .