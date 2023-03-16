AP NEWS
Dallas takes on Los Angeles following overtime win

By The Associated PressMarch 16, 2023 GMT

Dallas Mavericks (35-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Los Angeles Lakers after the Mavericks took down the San Antonio Spurs 137-128 in overtime.

The Lakers are 20-23 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 9.2.

The Mavericks are 26-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 111-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18 points and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

    • Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 119.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

    INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

    Mavericks: Markieff Morris: out (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (calf), Luka Doncic: out (thigh), Kyrie Irving: out (foot).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

