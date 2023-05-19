Denver takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Los Angeles

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -5.5; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Nuggets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 108-103 on May 19 led by 37 points from Jamal Murray, while Austin Reaves scored 22 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers are 27-25 in conference play. Los Angeles averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Nuggets have gone 34-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Lakers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%). The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

This year, the Lakers average 11.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.3 on the road (shooting 35.4% from distance in home games compared to 33.8% on the road). The Nuggets allow fewer 3-pointers per game at home (11.0) than away (11.8), and allow a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (36.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. Reaves is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .