Denver looks to clinch conference finals against Los Angeles in game 4

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -3.5; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Nuggets lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 119-108 in the last meeting. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 37 points, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points.

The Lakers are 27-25 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is fourth in the league with 16.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 6.1.

The Nuggets are 34-18 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 7-6 record in one-possession games.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are 4.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5). The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

This year, the Lakers average 11.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 10.3 on the road (making 35.4% from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road). The Nuggets drain more 3-pointers per game at home (12.4) than on the road (11.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.0%) than on the road (36.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 28.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, six assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .