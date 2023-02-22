Golden State plays Los Angeles, aims to stop road slide

Golden State Warriors (29-29, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-32, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Warriors play Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 2-9 in division games. Los Angeles is 10-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Golden State is 3-6 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 109-103 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 26 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. LeBron James is shooting 50.3% and averaging 24.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Klay Thompson is scoring 21.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 21.8 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 123.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 32.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (hand).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor), Stephen Curry: out (leg), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .