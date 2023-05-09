Los Angeles tries to clinch series against Golden State in game 5

Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -6.5; over/under is 226.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Lakers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the series over the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference second round. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 104-101 in the last matchup. LeBron James led the Lakers with 27 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points.

The Warriors have gone 30-22 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is the top team in the Western Conference with 29.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Lakers are 27-25 in conference games. Los Angeles is sixth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 12.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 49.3% and averaging 29.4 points for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 21.4 points and 14.0 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: out (toe), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

Lakers: Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .