Davis and the Lakers visit conference foe Houston

Los Angeles Lakers (34-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Rockets -2

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets in Western Conference action.

The Rockets are 9-35 in Western Conference games. Houston has a 9-31 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers are 20-22 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league scoring 16.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 6.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 140-132 on Jan. 17. James scored 48 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (groin).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .