Morant and James clash in Memphis-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (29-32, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (36-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and LeBron James meet when Memphis takes on Los Angeles. Morant is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 18-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 59.0 points in the paint led by Morant averaging 14.7.

The Lakers are 16-20 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA scoring 117.0 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 122-121 on Jan. 21. Russell Westbrook scored 29 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 46.3% and averaging 27.0 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee).

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle).

