Los Angeles, Memphis tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Memphis Grizzlies (51-31, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-39, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Los Angeles Lakers for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Grizzlies defeated the Lakers 103-93 in the last matchup. Xavier Tillman led the Grizzlies with 22 points, and LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points.

The Lakers have gone 27-25 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fourth in the league with 16.6 fast break points per game led by James averaging 6.1.

The Grizzlies are 30-22 against conference opponents. Memphis is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 24.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf), Ja Morant: day to day (hand).

___

