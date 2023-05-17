Sports on TV for May 22-28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 22
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tourament: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
_____
Tuesday, May 23
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 3
_____
Wednesday, May 24
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
GOLF — USA Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Panama
_____
Thursday, May 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
_____
Friday, May 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
Saturday, May 27
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf Leage: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: TBA
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans
9 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — New York at Connecticut
_____
Sunday, May 28
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NYY IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN - NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf Leage: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN2 —Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
SYFY — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: TBA
3 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA Houston at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey
_____