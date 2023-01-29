AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

    By The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

    A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

    Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

    James points: 38,271.

    Difference: 116 points.

    James’ latest game: He scored 41 points Saturday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss at Boston.

    James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

    Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 117 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James four more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 4 at New Orleans.

    Next Lakers game: Monday at Brooklyn.

    ___

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.