Sports on TV for May 8-14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 8

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest

Tuesday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1

Wednesday, May 10

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1

Thursday, May 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)

Friday, May 12

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

Saturday, May 13

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (Taped)

10 p.m.

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — C Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: The Miami FC at Louisville City FC

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Birmingham

Sunday, May 14

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA: Players Championship Finals

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

3 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at New Orleans

