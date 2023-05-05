AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for May 8-14

By The Associated PressMay 5, 2023 GMT

Adv06

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 8

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest

_____

Tuesday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Heat, Lakers head home, seek 2-1 leads over Knicks, Warriors

  • NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Klay Thompson extends 3-point record

  • Warriors, Lakers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

  • Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

    • 10:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1

    _____

    Wednesday, May 10

    COLLEGE GOLF

    4:30 p.m.

    GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5 (If Necessary)

    NHL HOCKEY

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1

    _____

    Thursday, May 11

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

    GOLF

    7 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

    10:30 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)

    _____

    Friday, May 12

    AUTO RACING

    3 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

    5 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

    7:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

    10 p.m.

    ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.

    GOLF

    7 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

    10:30 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    4 p.m.

    SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

    _____

    Saturday, May 13

    AUTO RACING

    1:30 p.m.

    FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

    3:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (Taped)

    10 p.m.

    USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

    BOXING

    9 p.m.

    SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

    10 p.m.

    ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — C Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

    GOLF

    7 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

    5 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    11:30 a.m.

    ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Charlotte, N.C.

    MLB BASEBALL

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Texas at Oakland

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:30 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: TBA

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — USL Championship: The Miami FC at Louisville City FC

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan

    4 p.m.

    FOX — Houston at Birmingham

    _____

    Sunday, May 14

    AUTO RACING

    3 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

    BOWLING

    1 p.m.

    FOX — PBA: Players Championship Finals

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show

    GOLF

    7:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

    5 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

    MLB BASEBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

    3 p.m.

    FOX — Memphis at New Orleans

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.