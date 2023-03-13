Los Angeles visits New Orleans after Murphy’s 41-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (33-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (33-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Trey Murphy III scored 41 points in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans are 22-18 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 5.9.

The Lakers are 19-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA scoring 116.6 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 120-102 in the last matchup on Feb. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 21.2 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Murphy is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18 points and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .