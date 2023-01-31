Lakers say James questionable, Davis probable to play at MSG

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and forward Anthony Davis look on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James is questionable to play Tuesday night against the Knicks in what would be his first game at Madison Square Garden in three years.

James sat out Monday in Brooklyn with left foot soreness. Coach Darvin Ham said he would be evaluated again Tuesday morning before it was determined if he could play.

James is 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record. He has missed the Lakers’ last two trips to Madison Square Garden, where he most recently played in January 2020.

Anthony Davis is listed as probable after also sitting out Monday. He returned last week from a 20-game absence with a right foot injury.

