Davis and the Lakers host conference foe Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference action Friday.

The Lakers are 21-24 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 14-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Thunder are 22-24 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is eighth in the league with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 123-117 on March 2, with Dennis Schroder scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Thunder. Giddey is averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), LeBron James: out (foot), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .